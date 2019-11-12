Dropping below freezing tonight

A big temperature drop tonight (even colder than the weekend chill) will have most of us in the 20s by morning. The rain and clouds will clear this evening, and it will stay windy tonight. A freeze is expected area wide tonight. Tomorrow will be sunny with diminishing wind, but it will stay cold with highs only in the upper 40s… about 20 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will be cold again tomorrow night with many spots back below freezing. Clouds will build in Thursday ahead of a slow moving storm system that will bring rain late Thursday through Friday and into Saturday. The cloudy, wet weather will keep it cool through the weekend. Sunnier weather will return Sunday and into next week with a slow warming trend.

Tonight, clearing, windy and cold. Lows 25 inland, 30 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and cold. Highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday, partly sunny and cool with a chance for showers late. Highs 50-55.