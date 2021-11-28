Dry Conditions are not Going Anywhere

Good Sunday morning my friends! Partly sunny skies will tell the story for today, with a wide array of morning temps from the 30s to the upper 40s at the beach.

We will be a good bit warmer this afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 60s ahead of another, dry cold front. Look for sunshine and cooler feels again to start next week, rolling right into the middle of it. Keep those sunglasses handy, and perhaps even shorts later in the week, where some highs could hit the low 70s! A drier outlook really looks to hang in there for the next 5 days at least.

TODAY: Partly sunny skies with highs pushing to the low and mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with lows in the low 40s to mid 30s.

MONDAY: Sunny and cool with highs averaging in the mid 50s.