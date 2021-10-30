Dry conditions hold for our Hallo-Weekend

Happy Saturday and good morning my friends! Morning jackets are a good item to have, as we’ll be lingering in the 50s.

Today will be coming along with a dry outlook, as a good deal of sunshine should settle in by the time we get later into the afternoon. Highs will back off to the mid-60s though. Then it’s all about the blues skies on Halloween, with highs getting back mostly to the low 70s.

Get ready for an abundance of sunshine to hang around right into the middle of our following workweek! Most highs will average in the mid-lower 70s as well moving forward. Enjoy the sunshine!

TODAY: Some clouds mix with a good deal of sunshine with highs back to the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Good clearing with lows around 50 to the low 50s.

HALLOWEEN: Mainly sunny with highs in the low 70s.