Dry pattern holds for Thanksgiving!

Happy Thanksgiving Eve my friends! Our cold weather continues through midweek but we’ll warm up more tomorrow for Thanksgiving.

We’ll stay sunny and cool today with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures will fall back below freezing inland tonight. Thanksgiving will see highs rebound to the lower-mid 60s. A cold front will then move through Friday morning with a chance for a few showers. The showers will move offshore and skies will start to clear by midday. Temps will still be around 60 for Friday, but highs will cool for the weekend.

Cooler conditions will return for the weekend, with highs on Saturday back to the 50s. We will be a bit warmer on Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 60s ahead of another, dry cold front. Look for sunshine and cooler feels again to start next week.

Today: Sunny and cool. Highs 56 inland, 54 beaches.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows 28-30 inland, 33-34 beaches.

Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs 62-64 inland, 62 beaches.