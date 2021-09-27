Dry stretch lasting into the workweek

Happy Monday all! Sunshine will continue to dominate for the first half of the week for us. We’ll start the week sunny and mild of course, with temps climbing back into the low to mid 80s.

Temperatures will gradually warm up into mid week, ahead of a cold front. Highs on Wednesday will top out in the mid to upper 80s. The cold front will move across the area late Wednesday evening dry. Temperatures drop a bit for the end of the week but sunshine will continue right through the weekend.

Heading later into the week, Hurricane Sam looks to pose no threat to our coast, as it will make a hard turn towards the north, however it could still clip Bermuda.

Today: Sunny and mild. Highs: 84-85 inland, 80-82 beaches.

Tonight: Clear, but not as cool. Lows: 60-62 inland, 64-66 beaches.

Tuesday: Slightly warmer with abundant sunshine. Highs: 86-87 inland, 83-84 beaches.