DUI charges dismissed against former Horry County Schools board member

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – DUI charges have been dismissed and the record expunged against a former Horry County Schools board member.

Holly Heniford resigned from the board shortly after her arrest on Sept. 6. North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling confirmed on Monday the case was dismissed and the record expunged.

Heniford was elected to the Horry County Board of Education in 2014 She served District 1. The county school board selected Wyndham Russell Freeman to represent the area.

Freeman, who's a preacher in Little River and has three children in HCS, says he'll support the sales tax while on the board to help fund the school district.