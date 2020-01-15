ECU’s master’s programs listed among the nation’s best by U.S. News and World Report

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Online graduate programs at East Carolina University have been recognized among the nation’s best in a new ranking by U.S. News & World Report.

ECU’s master’s programs in business, criminal justice, education, and nursing received high marks in U.S. News’ 2020 Best Online Programs released today.

Dr. B. Grant Hayes, acting provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs SYAS, ” As North Carolina’s leader in distance education, ECU continues to expand affordable access to higher education. It’s ​telling us that our peers understand and recognize the impressive work being done at our university. This recognition of our online programs is truly a testimony to the commitment, ​expertise and passion of our faculty and staff, and the excellence of our students.”

U.S. News also ranked ECU’s online graduate programs in nursing in the top 10 in several specialty areas: tied fifth for nursing education; ninth for veterans; and tied 10th for nursing administration/leadership.

ECU’s College of Nursing online graduate programs was tied with five other schools at 17th out of 173 programs ranked, up from 27th last year.

ECU’s online Master of Business Administration program in the College of Business placed 102nd out of 285 schools ranked in the nationwide listing.

