DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead following a crash in Darlington County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of High Hill Road and Green Street Road, south of Darlington, around 4:45 p.m.

Troopers tell News13 two vehicles were involved in the crash – an SUV and a truck. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee says Earl Glass, 80, died when his vehicle hit a truck.

