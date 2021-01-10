Elizabeth Ann Rogers Simonds turns 101

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Ms. Elizabeth Ann Rogers Simonds of Timmonsville, SC celebrated her 101st birthday at the Pee Dee Gardens Assisted Living Center on January 9, 2021. Because of the pandemic Simonds stayed inside her room at the facility while family and friends walked up to the window to greet her and tell her Happy Birthday. Simonds is the sole survivor of 8 siblings and she has no children. Her niece Audrey Gilbert helped put the celebration together.

“To now reach 100 years old she is one blessed lady,” Gilbert says.

Timmonsville Mayor Darrick Jackson also payed Simonds a visit, presenting her with a plaque wishing her a happy birthday and also recognizing her for voting in the 2020 Presidential Election.

State Senator Kevin Johnson of District 36 also presented Simonds with a Senate Certificate recognizing her as well. Gilbert says voting is one thing that is very important to her aunt Simonds.

“She was born in 1920 and that was the year that the ratification constitution with women given the right to vote and so when that was done in August she was like 9 month old and then to be able to vote in November 100 years later after the ratification and being 100 years old is just a great milestone,” Gilbert says.