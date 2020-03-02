Emergency management officials from across the state in Myrtle Beach for SCEMA workshop

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds of first responders and emergency management officials from across the Palmetto State are in Myrtle Beach this week for the South Carolina Emergency Management Association annual workshop.

The Horry County Emergency Management team will be there and was recognized at this workshop last year as the Emergency Management Agency of the Year.

Spokeswoman for the County, Kelly Moore, says it’s an honor to host this in our area each year as it’s the only time emergency managers from across the state are able to be in one room together.

She says this provides an opportunity to learn from multiple agencies because no disaster affects two counties the same way.

“When we activate for any kind of emergency or incident, the number of agencies is something we’re always reminding our local folks,” Moore said. “We’re bringing in agencies from around the state here locally and they are around the state also providing extra resources and benefits for us when we need it.”

A few of the trainings and meetings being held are for things such as damage assessments, animal assisted crisis response or shelter coordination. There will also be opportunities for departments to look into new or different equipment.

“They will have vendors at the event as well, but again just a great opportunity to see what other people are doing, what’s working really well, what ideas we can adopt here, and certainly what we’re doing here that’s working well that we can share with the other agencies,” Moore said.

This is held at the Marriott Grande Dunes through Thursday.

