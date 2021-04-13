Emergency repairs approved for Murrells Inlet Marshwalk

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – Georgetown County Council voted Tuesday night to approve an agreement about emergency repairs for the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk after a county document suggested there were “unsafe failing structural components”.

A recent report by The Earthworks Group, a consulting firm, says wood along a section of the Marshwalk is significantly damaged and hardware is corroded due to age and exposure to the elements. Much of the wood in the impacted section was put in 21 years ago.

A document from Georgetown County says the structural problems present an “imminent potential for serious injury to patrons”, but the Marshwalk remains open.

Jackie Broach, the spokesperson for Georgetown County said repairs are supposed to be done immediately due to the urgent nature but that the area has been deemed safe for now as long as fixes are made before the heart of tourist season.

Broach said while the Marshwalk remains open, the areas of concern are marked. Though, a News13 crew on scene walked the Marshwalk and did not see any signage or markings.

Repairs will cost $144,458 dollars and will be completed by Associates Roofing and Construction. The funding for the emergency repairs will come from the Murrells Inlet Revitalization Fund.

It’s not clear exactly when repairs will begin. Count on News13 for updates.