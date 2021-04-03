Escaping chills with abundant sun!

Easter weekend is here my friends, and to start things off, we’ve got chilly Saturday morning conditions in the upper 20s and lower 30s! Plentiful sunshine will help to send highs back to the upper 50s and lower 60s today, so things are getting better. Overnight lows will average around 40 as winds start to shift out of the south, leading to warmer temps for Easter!

Tomorrow we will see the potential for highs in the low 70s inland, trying to approach 70 along the coast. Our abundance of sun is going nowhere into the workweek as highs continue their climb to the mid-upper 70s for the beaches, and eventual low 80s inland. Please enjoy your weekend.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

TODAY: Chilly start with sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear, but not as frigid. Lows in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

EASTER SUNDAY: Abundant sun with highs pushing back to the upper 60s and lower 70s.