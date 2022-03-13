A good morning my friends! I hope the early morning chills aren’t getting you down.

Our Sunday will be sunny, but very cool with highs around 50 to the mid-50s. Warmer weather will be back into the week though with highs already back into the 60s, with Monday sunshine.

Another storm system will bring us rain from late Tuesday into Wednesday. We’re slated to dry out to a pleasant St. Patrick’s Day, with highs currently projected in the low to mid 70s, getting towards the upper 70s by the end of the school and workweek.

TODAY: Sunny and very cool. Highs around 50 to the mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and chilly with lows in the mid-30s to near 30.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-60s.