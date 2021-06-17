Ex- Florence County deputy sentenced to one year in federal prison

FLORENCE CO, S.C. (WBTW) – A former Florence County deputy who pleaded guilty to illegally running a gambling business has been sentenced to one year in federal prison.

Former Florence County Sheriff Lt. Mark Edward Fuleihan was sentenced Wednesday, June 16. Court documents say Fuleihan will be imprisoned for 12 months and one day, at a facility in Butner, NC. Once released, Fuleihan will be under supervised release for three years.

In April, Fuleihan and one other former Florence County deputy pleaded guilty to charges of unlawfully and knowingly conduct, finance, manage, supervise, direct, and own an illegal gambling business. They are not permitted to change their guilty plea, according to the agreement.

Other charges in the indictment, including intimidation of witnesses, jurors and tampering with a witness, victim or informant have been dropped.