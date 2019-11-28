Sharing too much thanks? Instagram, Facebook down for some users

(WIAT) – You may have tried to ‘Go Live’ or post your Thanksgiving morning festivities to Facebook and it did not quite work out.

Well, the Social media giant Facebook is experiencing an outage on Thanksgiving day.

According to DownDetector, outages first became reported around 9 a.m. E.T.

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #InstagramDown — Instagram (@instagram) November 28, 2019

Many users have complained about not being able to access the home page. Also issues like profiles not loading completely, live connections not working, not being able to post anything, and a malfunctioning refresh feature.

Reports show the problem seems to be affecting the mobile app and the desktop website.

No word on when the Facebook issues will be resolved.