Family increase reward for help finding Florence man

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police are asking for help to find a missing man from Florence.

Tracy Lamont Herion last made contact with family members in January of 2020 and his last known location was in the 600 block of South Coit Street.

Herion is about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

His family is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to finding him.

If you know anything about Herion’s whereabouts, please call the Florence police at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC 1-888-274-6372.