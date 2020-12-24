Family Mission Center hosts Christmas Blessing event in Darlington, helps 160 kids

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – The Family Mission Center, a non-profit organization, hosted their Christmas Blessing event.

This year, co-founder Tammy Robinson says they helped over 75 families and within those families, over 160 kids. With the help of sponsors and donors and volunteers taking time off of work they were able to gift every child in need for Christmas gifts.

Robinson says she knew the need would be much higher this year because of the pandemic. She told News13 in previous reports how bad the organization needed more sponsors. She says since those reports, it opened the doors to receive the sponsors and donors they needed.

“Someone in DC had shared that from my personal page and it had gone country wide…nationwide. Within an hour we had 17 sponsored children from California, Colorado, Texas, Tennessee…A sailor from the Navy texted me and asked me for a child to sponsor and he bought everything plus for his child,” Robinson says.

Many of the families who received gifts dealt with job losses because of the pandemic, which left them to wonder how they would provide their families with Christmas. Stacey Sims, a parent who received her kids gifts, says during the pandemic her husband lost his job and they’ve experienced other hardships.

“Had it not been being picked as a recipient they would have gotten nothing for Christmas. So it’s amazing what they do. Complete strangers that just give out of their own pocket for other kids including mine it’s awesome. It’s wonderful,” Sims says.

Robinson says she’s thankful for the help from sponsors, donors and volunteers that granted so many Christmas wishes.

“The wish list item that made me..that touched my heart the most was a little 7 year old girl who asked for her own home and then right behind that was a little boy who asked for his own bed and so we were able to get two beds for those little brothers,” Robinson says.

For more pictures and information you can visit the Family Mission Center’s Facebook page.