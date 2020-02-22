Family of missing Horry County woman asks for volunteers to help search for her

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The daughter of a missing woman is asking for volunteers to help search for her mother in Horry County.

On Friday night, Joy MacBay, the daughter of 61-year-old Marianne Marsh, posted on Facebook about search plans for Saturday.

She asks volunteers to meet at 704 Birch Lane in Conway at 9 a.m.

Marsh was reported missing last week and is considered endangered as she left home without needed medication, according to the Horry County Police Department. MacBay told News13 this week that Marsh has a history of leaving home when she is upset, but never for this long.

“She took nothing with her. She left her purse, her identification, her money, her cards, phone, medicines – everything is left behind,” said MacBay.

On Monday police were searching for Marsh in the 700 block of Birch Lane off of University Forest Circle.

A drone was used to get aerial footage of the neighborhood and nearby woods.

Family members of Marsh says they were looking for her all weekend and have posted flyers around town, and in other areas including Myrtle Beach.

MacBay says Marsh could be anywhere along 501 and 544 in the Conway area.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520. Count on News13 for updates.