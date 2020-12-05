FamilyTIES owner joins Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Local business owner, Tene’ Williams, runs FamilyTIES at 1512 W. Evans St. in Florence. She just recently joined the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

“I just knew that I could not just sit here in this office and not be involved in the community. I am not a Florence native so therefor I do not know all of the services and entities out there. So I wanted to get connected with the Chamber so that I could have a better understanding of what the community offered, what the community needs and be of an assistance,” Williams says.

FamilyTIES offers case management services and early intervention under Babynet, which is an early intervention system for children under 3 years old with development delays. Williams says the “Ties” in her business name stands for Taking in Every Second which is something der to her heart.

“I just thought back to my parents who made sure my siblings and I had everything we needed as children so I said you know what I have to take in every second…they took in every second to recognize what was going on around us and what we need moving forward,” Williams says.

During the pandemic, Williams says she and her staff conduct some of their sessions virtually, but whenever she does them in person she makes sure to take neccesary safety precautions. These sevices are also free.

“Once they do the referral process and do intake with the state then the referral is given to us if the family has chosen us as a provider and they won’t have to worry about those services. We will make sure complete the paper work and understanding of insurance and everything so there’s not a fee that the family will have to come out of pocket,” Williams continued.

For more information you can contact FamilyTIES via their website or phone 843-779-7525.