Fantastic Friday to Saturday storms

Happy Friday my friends! After rising out of some early morning 30s today, sunshine returns today with highs working to get closer to 70. Partial cloud cover will then mix in late in the day, ahead of the next storm system. I’m sure many are happy today is warmer than what we saw yesterday.

That previously mentioned storm system will bring periods of rain and thunderstorms on Saturday. We should see a much needed soaking rain with most places seeing an inch of rain or more. There’s potential for a few strong storms Saturday afternoon with the main threat being damaging winds. This storm will move away Saturday night with sunshine returning on Sunday. Keep with us for storm updates tomorrow!

High pressure will control our weather through next week with sunshine and warmer weather. Highs will be back to around average Monday, climbing into the 80s inland as early as Tuesday.

Today: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs 70 inland, 66 beaches.

Tonight: Milder with increasing clouds. Lows 49-52 inland, 54-56 beaches.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s.