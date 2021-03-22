Feeling more like spring this week!

Good Morning! For you’re Monday we’ve got a good deal of sun, with clouds mixing in during the afternoon. Highs are on pace to be around average or just above too. Conditions will be mainly dry throughout the day, with a slight chance for a stray shower along the coast as a low moves towards the northeast slowly.

Tuesday will be fairly similar with more in the way of clouds, but no rain is expected. By Wednesday we’ll see a chance for a few showers as temps hold in the mid 60s along the coast to near 70° inland.

Temps will jump on Thursday to the mid 70s along the coast to near 80 inland! A cold front will be moving in from the west throughout the second half of your Friday leading to a potentially rainy end to the week. Showers will linger throughout the weekend as temps cool off slightly but remain above average.

Today: Partly sunny skies. Highs: 68-71 inland, 65-67 beaches.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows: 48-50 inland, 52-54 beaches.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and mild. Highs: 66-68 inland, 64-65 beaches.