FEMA data breach impacts disaster survivors

Home
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency is notifying 2.5 million people their personal information was shared with a third party.

FEMA shared the data with a contractor that supports its Transitional Sheltering Assistance program.

Anyone who applied to be a part of the TSA program between 2008 and 2018 could be impacted.

In 1.8 million of these cases, banking information was among the data shared.

FEMA says it has removed all of the overshared information from its contractor’s system.

It doesn’t look like the data was hacked or accessed by an unauthorized party, but the agency is providing 18 months of free credit to anyone affected.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: