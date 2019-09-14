FEMA data breach impacts disaster survivors

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency is notifying 2.5 million people their personal information was shared with a third party.

FEMA shared the data with a contractor that supports its Transitional Sheltering Assistance program.

Anyone who applied to be a part of the TSA program between 2008 and 2018 could be impacted.

In 1.8 million of these cases, banking information was among the data shared.

FEMA says it has removed all of the overshared information from its contractor’s system.

It doesn’t look like the data was hacked or accessed by an unauthorized party, but the agency is providing 18 months of free credit to anyone affected.