Few showers and warm temperatures today; Cooler and sunny Thanksgiving expected

It will be warmer today with highs in the 60s and low 70s. High pressure is moving further offshore, which is bringing in warmer weather. We will see partly sunny skies today with a slight chance for scattered showers, especially further inland as a front moves in.

A cold front will move through this evening, clearing out the clouds and dropping the temperatures. Thanksgiving will be mostly sunny, but a little cooler with highs in the low 60s

The cooler weather will continue Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. There will be another brief warm up Sunday ahead of the next cold front. This next front will bring rain late Sunday, then much cooler weather to start next week.

Today, partly sunny and warm with scattered showers. Highs 68-72

Tonight, Mostly clear and chilly. Lows 42-45 inland, 48 beaches.

Thanksgiving, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 62-64