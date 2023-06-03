MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Finally, a rain free weekend. What a difference a week can make. We will see lots of sunshine for your Saturday across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. It will be a warm one as well. Highs today will reach the upper 80s in our Pee Dee Communities. We will reach 80 along the Grand Strand before the sea breeze kicks in, and caps off our temperature. I am sure lots of folks will be heading outside today, don’t forget the sunscreen!

Tonight we will see a few clouds in the area. Lows will fall into the low to mid 60s. Sunday won’t be as warm for the area. As we reach the Mid to Upper 70s along the Grand Strand. Upper 70s to near 80 in the Pee Dee. Again partly cloudy skies, so no worry for rain.

As we get into the new work week, we will continue to see partly cloudy skies on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s area wide. Tuesday through the rest of the week, we start to warm back up. Highs will be in the 80s. A bit more humidity in the forecast as well, that will give it a summer like feel. Afternoon thunderstorm chances also increase. Right now about a 30% chance Tuesday afternoon, through the rest of the week.