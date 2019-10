MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) Firefighters in Myrtle Beach are responding to a gas main break in the area of 19th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive for a gas main break, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

This is the second gas main break in Horry County on Monday, with an earlier leak that happened in the Carolina Forest area.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area as crews work.