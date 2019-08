AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – Firefighters were called out to a barn fire in the Aynor area of Horry County.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the fire happened at 4164 Salem Road in Aynor at around 2:20 Friday afternoon. The barn and a boat inside of it were severely damaged. No injuries are reported in connection to the fire.







Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue

The fire remains under investigation.