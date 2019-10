NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Firefighters with the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on Holloway Circle off of Golf view Drive around 6 p.m. Monday, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

In a Tweet from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, they said the fire was under control around 6:30 p.m. and was extinguished. Crews then moved to the overhaul phase.