First of its kind mental health screener launched in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Mental Health launched an online mental health screening available to everyone in the state.

Jennifer Butler is the Program Manager at the Office of Suicide Prevention, she said troubling suicide attempt statistics led the department to creating the screening and making it widely available.

“We’re the first state to open it to all of our residents,” Butler explained. “In other cases you might have seen a screener that was only accessible to a University and their students or a hospital and their staff members.”

The screening is free and once answers are submitted, a staff member from the SCDMH will contact you with a personalized response to your submission to help you find mental health resources in your community that are often free.

“Number one, don’t let finances be a barrier to getting care,” Butler said. “Number two, you’re not alone.”

While the survey is not designed for children, Butler says if you live with a young adult you believe is struggling with mental health, offer to take the survey together.

South Carolina is one of a few states that collects suicide attempt data, something Butler says is key in turning South Carolina into a ‘zero-suicide’ state.

“We want to be able to talk to those who survived a suicide attempt,” Butler said. “Number one to talk about and learn what lead to that attempt and the factors going on, but also what saved them.”

SCDMH reports some warning signs in children include sleeping more or sleeping less, if they are talking more about death or say that they feel overwhelmed, like a burden, that they don’t fit in or that no one cares about them.

You can find a link to the screener here.