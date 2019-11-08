First of two cold snaps headed our way

A strong cold front will move through this morning. Rain will move out by mid morning and we’ll see gradual clearing through the afternoon. Our highs for today have already occurred. Temperatures will continue to drop through the afternoon into the low to mid 50s. Overnight temperatures will continue falling below freezing away from the coast. The cold weather will continue into the weekend. Plenty of sunshine this weekend with highs in the 50s Saturday, and 60s Sunday. Some spots could hit 70 Monday before the next cold snap arrives Tuesday. Next week’s cold snap may be even colder than the one coming in this weekend.

Today: clearing, windy and much colder. Highs 52-54 inland, 55 beaches.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows 30-32 inland, 34-36 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.