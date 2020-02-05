Flo. Co. investigator injured in 2018 ambush tells News13 she’s ‘honored’ to be guest at SOTU

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Florence County investigator Sarah Miller, one of the seven shot in October 2018 Vintage Place ambush in Florence, was Congressman Tom Rice’s guest at last night’s State of the Union.

Investigator Miller tells News13 she enjoyed Tuesday night’s event, getting to meet those like top law enforcement official Attorney General William Barr, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Secretary of Eduation Betsy Devos.

Representative Rice says it wasn’t a difficult choice giving his guest ticket to such a dedicated investigator.

Next week, Congress will welcome President Trump for his annual State of the Union address. Each Member of Congress is given one ticket to bring a guest. This year, I am honored to accompany Investigator Sarah Miller, a true hero from our district. https://t.co/l1ySnYwcNJ — Congressman Tom Rice (@RepTomRice) January 30, 2020

“She was watching me, but she couldn’t speak, and to how far she’s come, in that, a little over a year, is just amazing,” Congressman Rice remembers visiting Miller in the hospital, the day after she was shot in the Vintage Place ambush in the Fall of 2018.

“Being able to go through this journey between all the medical professionals who’ve helped me along the way, the countless doctors and nurses who I owe my life to, honestly, and then the support of the Florence community, and all the men and women I work for,” said Miller.

Tuesday night, the opportunity of a lifetime. Rice asked Miller to have his one guest ticket to join him at President Trump’s State of the Union address.

“It made me feel happy, and exceptionally privileged to join him at this event,” Miller smiled.

“I wish I had a ticket for everybody that was involved that day, but I only got one, and I was happy to have her here,” said Rep. Rice.

After multiple surgeries, Miller returned to work full-time in June, had another surgery in December, and came back to work again at the beginning of January, which Rice says is a testament to how dedicated she is.

Miller remembers her relationship with one of the two officers killed that October day, Farrah Turner and Terrance Carraway.

“Farrah was my partner,” she said. “We worked side-by-side investigating sexual assault crimes and child abuse crimes everyday, so it was tough having her not be there anymore.”

Representative Rice tells News13 another reason Miller joined him last night was to help advocate for a bill that would expand the background check system that would do more to keep guns out of the hands of people who may be suffering mental illness.

He says he has gotten many Democratic and Republican co-sponsors on the bill, but Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not brought it to the floor yet.