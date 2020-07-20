Florence 3 reschedules board meeting; parents wanting remote classes should fill out this form

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The next Florence School District 3 board meeting will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The meeting was set for July 16 but has been rescheduled, according to Brian Huckabee, director of communications for the district. It will be available to the public on livestream from the district’s Facebook page.

The district is making revisions to its plans for starting school. “We were already planning to offer parents the options mentioned by the governor, but how we planned to do that was different than offering 5 days of classroom for those that choose the in-person option is going to have to be revised,” said Huckabee.

A letter was sent to parents to let them know returning to the school is not mandatory as continued remote learning will still be an option.

Parents who are not comfortable sending their children back to school in August – face-to-face, should complete the virtual academy application by Friday, July 24.