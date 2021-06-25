Florence After 5 held for the first time since pandemic started

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Florence After 5 took place in downtown Florence Friday night.

More than a dozen vendors were present. Attendees could also see live music from the band Hip Pocket.

The event also had a free vaccine clinic. One organizer said people have been looking forward to the return of the monthly concert series all year.

“They’re excited that this is taking place,” Florence development manager Hannah Davis said. “Florence after 5 brings folks from all over the region and this is one of the first festivals that’s coming back.” She said other recent events in the area have seen large crowds and Florence after 5 was no exception.

Dargan Street was closed off to keep the area safe for pedestrians. The next Florence after 5 is scheduled for July 30.