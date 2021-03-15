Florence Chapter AKA’s hosts ‘Supplies for Success’

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated Epsilon Chi Omega Chapter in Florence is working towards giving elementary students in F1S supplies for success and they are hoping to receive donations from the public as well. In an AKA lead organization called Sisterly Relations, AKA members are collecting various items for students in need throughout the month of March in an event called Supplies for Success.

“Hoping to collect as many items…enough to give out to all elementary schools in Florence District One and this is to help all students who don’t have just the basic supplies in school and at home,” April Cooper-Grant, AKA, Sisterly Relations Chair says.

List of asked items are below:

“When I went into the store to buy these items, I wasn’t selfish about it. I just picked up what I found. It wasn’t like I was limiting myself like oh I’m only going to buy this much because it’s not towards me. This is towards somebody that I can possibly help,” Dadria Harris, AKA, Sisterly Relations Member says.

Earline McClary, AKA, Sisterly Relations Member says she wants the students to know that the AKA’s are here for them.

“Having seen them go back in and we are behind them 110% to make sure that they are successful when they get back into the classroom. The supplies are just a minuet way for saying “We’re here. We got your back. We want you in there. You’re our future generation and we want you all to be successful,” McClary says.

You can make drop offs on Monday- Saturday from 9am-5pm at the location on the flyer. The sorority say they are also accepting monetary donations to buy items as well.