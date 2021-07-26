Florence City Council looking for community members to join Public Safety Citizen’s Review Board

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence City Council is looking for people in the community to join three new boards: the Public Safety Citizen’s Review Board, Aesthetics Advisory Committee and the Reliance and Sustainability Advisory Committee.

Councilman Chaquez McCall sponsored the legislation for the Public Safety Citizens Review Board.

“We want to make sure that we are dotting all our I’s and crossing all our T’s and making sure that we are giving our citizens that avenue to bring any concerns or anything they have forward,” McCall says.

McCall also worked with Florence City Chief Allen Heidler to form the board.

“This is just another level of transparency and accountability for us,” Heidler says.

Both officials say it is about accountability and bridging the gap between citizens and law enforcement. McCall also said that seeing the community’s lack of trust with policing after George Floyd’s death sparked his interest in starting the board.

“We want to be proactive and putting this mechanism in place so that nothing PLAY VO to that magnitude ever happens here in the city of Florence and I believe that our officers who are bravely serving now would never put us in that position anyway,” McCall says.

This board will also serve as an avenue for law enforcement personnel to express their concerns.

“This also applies to the officer and actually holding me accountable because they have the opportunity to also utilize this Citizens Review Board for the purpose of asking them to take a look at an issue they may have with policy and procedures or practices that we have in place,” Heidler says.

You must be at least 21 years old and you will have to take citizen police courses at the police academy in order to join.

Application forms are available on the city’s website, cityofflorence.com.

For more information, contact Scotty Davis, deputy city manager, at 843-665-3170 or Councilman Chaquez McCall at cmccall@cityofflorence.com.