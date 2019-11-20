Florence City Council Member Teresa Myers Ervin announces campaign for mayor

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A second candidate has thrown her hat into the ring for the race to be the next Mayor of Florence.

On Tuesday, Florence City Council Member Teresa Myers Ervin announced her campaign for the position of mayor. Current mayor Stephen Wukela recently announced he would not seek reelection.

“What I am going to bring to the mayorship is continuance progress for the city,” said Ervin. “We’re at a point right now that we are really growing and we are blooming and I wanna see that continue and being involved with the start of it, our renaissance, I know what needs to be done and I can do it.”

Ervin will be facing off against fellow City Council Member George Jebaily.

Filings for the November 2020 general election open in March and primaries will be held in June.