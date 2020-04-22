Florence Co. corrections officer, employee at sheriff’s office test positive for coronavirus

FLORENCE CO, SC (WBTW) – A corrections officer at the Florence County Detention Center and an employee of the sheriff’s office have tested positive for the coronavirus.

As of yesterday, those employees have been quarantined, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Two other detention center employees with symptoms of the virus have been tested and are quarantined while awaiting test results.

Another Sheriff’s Office employee who may have been exposed to the virus is being quarantined as well.

No inmate at the Detention Center has tested positive for the virus.

“Given the public nature of our business, and the unavoidable contact with the public, we have been fortunate that there have not been more COVID-19 cases involving our deputies and our Detention Center,” Sheriff Billy Barnes said.

“This is at least in part due to our implementation of appropriate protocols early on during the crisis. We continue to closely monitor this situation and will implement additional safeguards as they become necessary.”