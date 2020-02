FLORENCE CO, SC (WBTW) – A road near Effingham remains closed while deputies investigate what are believed to be bomb-making materials.

Sheriff Barnes reported investigators discovered on Thursday what were believed to be bomb-making materials on Lebanon Road. As a precaution, the road has been closed to traffic.

This is an active investigation and a developing story.

