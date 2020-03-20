Florence Co. elderly person among 2 new deaths reported in SC due to coronavirus

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC reports two new deaths related to coronavirus in South Carolina, bringing the total to 3, and one is from Florence County.

“Sadly, our state has suffered the loss of two of our own,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “In the case of both deaths, the patients had recently been reported to have been diagnosed with COVID-19. On behalf of all South Carolinians, we want to express our deepest sympathy for the families and loved ones of these two individuals.”

One person was an elderly person with an underlying health condition from Florence County.

The other patient was an elderly person with an underlying health condition from Charleston County and was a resident of Harmony Assisted Living Facility. DHEC is working with the facility to identify all contacts and is providing guidance about infection control measures to prevent spread.

“It is never easy to have to report on the deaths of fellow members of our community,” Bell said. “We must continue to do all that we can to protect ourselves and those around us from illness by taking precautions to limit the spread of germs. This is especially important for those at higher risk, like the elderly and people with serious underlying health conditions.”

DHEC emphasizes the importance of practicing disease prevention measures and following recommendations for social distancing to protect the health and safety of all South Carolinians. This includes:

Washing your hands often,

covering your cough,

staying home when you’re sick, and

appropriately disposing tissues and other items that you’ve sneezed or coughed into.

DHEC will alert the public on all COVID-19-related deaths. For the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.