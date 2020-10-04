Florence community gather for “Heroes Day”

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence County Council declared every October 3 “Heroes Day” to honor two police officers killed and five wounded in a shooting. The proclamation was presented to the families of the slain officers at a ceremony Oct. 3 on the anniversary of the 2018 shooting.

Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Florence County Sheriff’s investigator Farrah “Maxine” Turner were killed when authorities say Frederick Hopkins ambushed officers coming to his home to talk to Hopkins’ son and serve a search warrant. Hopkins is charged with murder and is awaiting trial.

Allison Carraway, Terrance Carraway’s wife and Katie Godwin, Farrah Turner’s mother were hand in hand at the wreath laying.

“They were two great people that we lost and they made that ultimate sacrifice but we know that there are officers that make that sacrifice everyday that are here and we want to appreciate and give homage to them as well, but yes Farrah and Terrance they did give the ultimate sacrifice and they should be recognized forever for what they did,” Carraway says.

The Farrah Turner Foundation held a fundraiser event at the Lady’s Fitness World Gym. All of the proceeds went towards the foundation. The gym is where Linda Weaver, Farrah’s aunt said she went to work out a lot.

“I was really just overwhelmed when I drove up and saw so many people here because with this being the two year anniversary sometimes you think people have started to forget about the tragedy,” Weaver says.