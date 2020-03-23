Florence County Detention Center take steps to protect inmates, staff

EFFINGHAM, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Detention Center is taking necessary steps to protect inmates and staff.

Jails nationwide are releasing lower-level offenders as a precaution for the Coronavirus. Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby says there isn’t a push on that right now.

“Everything is going good. Everything is smooth. We have no recorded cases and if we do we will put it out there that we have them and we will go from there,” Chief Deputy Kirby says.

Chief Deputy Glen Kirby assured News 13’s Lacey Lee that the Florence County Detention Center is Coronavirus free. He also wants the public to know they can call if they are worried about a family member inside of the center.

“Fell free to call out there. They can ask for me…Chief Deputy Glen Kirby and I’ll be glad to talk to them and check on their family member,” Chief Deputy Kirby says.

When inmates are brought in, deputies ask them to fill out this form detailing their travel and contact history and if they are feeling ill.

Inmate intake form

In the event that an inmate says yes to any of those questions and/or feeling ill the deputies will immediately transport them to a separate part of the facility to be quarantined.

There are no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus inside of this detention center, but Chief Deputy Kirby says if state officials recommend they release low-level offenders then they will comply.