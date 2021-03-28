Florence County woman creates ‘Field Of Love’ to honor those who passed away from Covid-19

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Judy Ham Hoyle lost her sister Ruth Ham McAllister to Covid-19. McAllister was 67 years old. Hoyle says her sister didn’t show any serious symptoms leading up to her diagnosis. She says that she and the family were heading to Georgia for a bowling trip when things took a turn.

“She was on the phone in the car getting the teams and everything together talking to the lady and texting and then she said she was sleepy and went to sleep. I heard her making a noise and we pulled over and she passed out in the car,” Hoyle says.

Hoyle’s sister, McAllister was diagnosed with Coronavirus on November 18, 2020 and passed January 7, 2021. So, she has decided to create a field of love where she places blown up photos of loved ones that passed away from Covid-19. She says this is her way of putting a face to the number. This field of love is an actual field located on Alligator Rd in Effingham.

“There are people that weren’t sick…that were full of life, that are not here today because of that. So, I’m very grateful that she came up with this because it does make it real to people,” Kara Butler, Ruthene McAllister’s niece, says.

Lewynsa Ham Wright says the family is still grieving and there’s a passage that resonates with them.

“When you lose your parents, you lose your past. When you lose your spouse or significant other, you lose your present. When you lose a child, you lose your future. But when you lose that sibling, you lose your past, present and future and that’s what we feel we have lost,” Wright says.

Hoyle says the field is open to anyone who would like to have their loved ones honored. You may contact her at 843-992-9940.