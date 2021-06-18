Florence-Darlington Technical College to offer police pre-academy training

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– Starting this fall, Florence-Darlington Technical College will offer a pre-academy training certificate for students interested in working in law enforcement. The semester-long course will include courses covering topics like criminal law, juvenile proceedings and vehicle tactics. The program coordinator hopes the program will help make students better job candidates.

“A lot of times I can tie my experience into stories or recall cases I was involved in to help them take the academic side of it and apply it,” program coordinator Nikki Sheehy said. She has 15 years of experience as a parole officer at the state and federal level.

“It actually gives them a little bit of an advantage when they’re going to apply for a job because they have already been exposed to some of the material through the academy,” Sheehy said. Captain Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said he expects programs like this one to benefit local departments as well as the students.

“It’s also going to benefit the law enforcement agencies of South Carolina because it’s providing a quality candidate,” Brandt said, “Law enforcement is a very challenging career.” He said he hopes the program will help create more well-rounded applicants and help students find out what working in law enforcement is really like.

The program is accepting applicants now. It will start in August. Credits earned for the certification can also be applied to a degree.