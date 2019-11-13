Florence looks to add bike, running trail

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) The City of Florence is adding a mountain bike trail off interstate I-95 and Prosperity Way.

High Hill Creek and Run Park is what the 3-mile, single-track trail will be called. The land, which is 80-acres, is part of the city’s Fire Training Center.

“It’s great recreation. We had a group of folks that kind of came out of the Naturally Outdoors group and also with Midlands Mountain Bike group who helped sponsor a trail here in Florence,” said City Manager Drew Griffin.

Florence received a $75,000 grant from the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism to build the new trail. Local groups, such as the Atomic Mountain Bikers, have also helped through fundraising.

The Atomic Mountain Bikers said they first thought of the idea six years ago.

“Enthusiasts who just wanted a place to mountain bike because the closest one is an hour to an hour and a half away from us, so we wanted something in our backyard,” said Geoff Akins, Atomic Mountain Biker.

When completed, the trail will have bridges, curves, bathroom areas, parking lot and more. Trail construction is expected to begin by the end of 2019.