SUMTER CO. SC (WBTW) – A Florence man has died after hitting a deer on I-95 in Sumter County.

According to Sumter County Coroner Rober Baker, Joshua Oakley of Florence died after he hit a deer, went off the road and hit some trees. Oakley was driving a U-haul at the time and it caught fire after hitting the trees.

Baker says the crash happened on I-95 South Bound near mile marker 134 at around 4:45 Monday morning.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Tuesday at MUSC Charleston.