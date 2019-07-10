Florence Mayor endorses Bernie Sanders in 2020 presidential race

Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela has endorsed Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders in his bid for the 2020 Democratic Presidential nomination, according to John Wukela at the Mayor’s Office.

Mayor Wukela said “This election is about one simple question: What candidate is out there fighting every day for working families? Time and again, the answer to that question is always Senator Bernie Sanders. We don’t need a plan to appease insurance companies; we need Medicare for All. We don’t need to raise teacher salaries, we need to double them. We need real change. We need a leader to finish the work FDR started. We need Bernie Sanders.”

“This is a big win for the campaign,” said Bernie 2020 SC State Director Kwadjo Campbell. “Mayor Wukela is a rising star not just in the Pee Dee, but across the state. He has proven repeatedly that an unapologetic progressive can win in South Carolina and we’re very excited to have his support.”