FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence Police are investigating after they responded to a local hospital for a reported gunshot victim.

Captian Mike Brandt with FPD says officers learned the incident happened at a home in the 600 block of Roberts Street. The victim, Brandt says, is just under two-years-old.

Officers responded to the hospital just before 8 P.M. Saturday evening. The victim has ‘serious , life-threatening injuries.’

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.