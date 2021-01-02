Florence pilot volunteers to transport Covid-19 vaccines

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence pilot Robby Hill is stepping up and helping deliver the vaccines where it’s needed. Hill is a volunteer pilot for Angel Flight Soars, an organization that offers free transportation to those in desperate need of medical treatment.

“They let me know about admission and I was able to go Fayetteville, NC and pick up a cooler of Covid-19 supplies and fly it to Asheville, NC and then I was met by another volunteer pilot and he completed the mission by carrying it to Nashville, TN,” Hill says.

Hill also tells News13 that he’s had several loved ones who have recently been diagnosed with Covid-19 and so he takes these deliveries personally.

“I stayed really focused on the mission and how important it is and I thought about how I wish that I could’ve transported this vaccine sooner and help people like my grandfather receive this life saving treatment before they catch this awful disease,” Hill says.

According to SCDHEC, there has been logistical challenges with getting the Covid-19 vaccines to areas they need to go. Hill says this is the perfect time for pilots to step in and help.

“Any pilots out there with planes I encourage them to spend all of their free time doing as much as they can to help with this logistical challenge that our nation has right now,” Hill says. “I feel a responsibility as an American, as a citizen of South Carolina and as a pilot to do everything in my power to help our country get back to normal and if that means flying vaccines around that’s what I’m going to do,” Hill continued.

Robby Hill says he has more deliveries starting next week.