Florence School District 1 joins ‘Telehealth’ program

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – McLeod Health and Florence School District One announced on Wednesday a partnership for a new school-based Telehealth Program.

The four schools in the district that will offer the service are; North Vista Elementary, Wallace Gregg Elementary, Willaims Middle School and South Florence High School. The program offers a new option for non-emergency medical care for these students.

“It’s been a concept for several years but over the course of the past several months,” Said FSD1 Lead Nurse Beth Holzbach, “meaning the entire school year this past year, we’ve developed the protocols and the plan to implement the technology and put the program in place. ”

The telehealth system uses a computer, monitor, camera and other devices like a remote stethoscope.