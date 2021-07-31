Florence students receive free school supplies at drive-through event

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– With students in Florence getting ready to start school Monday, it’s time for many to stock up on school supplies. One drive-through event in Florence aimed to help kids get equipped for the school year.

“Our community is willing to help people,” Cora Brooks said. “It’s so great to know that there’s still goodness in the world.” Brooks showed up to the event with her granddaughter to help her get ready for class. Once there, she found out she could get supplies for her other grandchildren as well.

“They’re going to really be surprised when I go back and call their parents and tell them I got supplies for them,” Brooks said. The Jump-Start back-to-school event was held at Williams Middle School and organized by Select Health of South Carolina.

“We just wanted to make sure children and families are prepared to go back to school,” Select Health community outreach manager Lolita Furby said. “We’re out here with some other local vendors, City of Florence, Pee Dee Healthy Start. We have someone from a local church that are giving out school supplies and non-perishable items.” Furby said they gave 75 families supplies within the first ten minutes of the drive.

“We just like to be out here in the community supporting our mission,” Furby said. “You get some supplies and hopefully that can help you jump-starting the school year.” Organizers hoped the event could make the start of the new school year a little easier.