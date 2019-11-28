Florence teen speaks out after Pit bull attack

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) A Florence teen said she’s thankful for her life after being attacked by a Pit bull on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the 2000 block of Converse driver around 11 A.M. Sunday while 17-year-old Vanessa Smith walked across her front yard.

“I turn around, and he’s right there in my face just tackling me to the ground,” Smith said.

She described the dog as being her neighbor’s brown Pit bull.

“I tried to push him off me. I tried to grab him by the scruff and tried to get him off me, and he didn’t so I just laid on my back and tried to protect my neck area,” she added.

Smith said she felt helpless due to weighing less than 100 pounds. Thankfully, her grandfather came outside and scared the dog away.

Once the teen got off the ground, she noticed there was blood all over her face, head, and left arm.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene, and Smith was transported to a local hospital where she got 24 staples in her head and antibiotics for an arm bite.

“Especially with Thanksgiving, I’m thankful to be alive more or less and to be with my family.”

Due to the incident, the Pit bull was taken by the Florence County Environmental Services. Smith’s neighbors can’t get the dog back until they see a judge in court.

The judge will determine whether the dog is dangerous or not. If dangerous, the owners will have a list of requirements and fees to fulfill for his return.

Todd Floyd, Interim Florence County Environmental Services Officer, told News13 he will ask the judge to put the dog down to prevent it from attacking again.